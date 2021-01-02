LaVine scored 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 27 minutes in Friday's loss against the Bucks.

LaVine paced the Bulls in scoring once again, and that has been a trend this season -- he is expected to carry an even bigger responsibility on the offensive end of the court while Lauri Markkanen (COVID-19) remains sidelined. LaVine has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his six games this season and has scored more than 15 points in every game he's featured so far, so his role as a reliable scoring threat is quite clear.