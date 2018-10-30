Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores team-high 21 in loss to Warriors
LaVine scored 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 149-124 loss to the Warriors.
Both teams emptied their benches in the fourth quarter, otherwise LaVine would have posted even better numbers. He's still scored at least 20 points in every game so far this season, and he should remain the focal point of the Bulls' offense at least until Lauri Markkanen (elbow) is back on the court.
