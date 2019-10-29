Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores team-high 21 in loss
LaVine scored 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 105-98 loss to the Knicks.
The 24-year-old has topped 20 points in two of four games to begin the year, and LaVine remains the Bulls' primary scoring option off the wing. If he can just manage to stay healthy -- he played only 87 games over his first two campaigns with Chicago -- LaVine should be able to put together a very productive season.
