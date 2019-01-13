Lavine turned in 21 points (7-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Jazz.

The Bulls are still a bit careful with LaVine and his ankle injury, but he's putting up nice totals despite taking the floor for just 29 minutes. While he's a scoring machine, LaVine could use a little help in the ancillary categories. His deficiencies there hinder his overall output, but he's still the most reliable player on the roster when he's healthy.