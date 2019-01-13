Lavine turned in 21 points (7-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Jazz.

The Bulls are still a bit careful with LaVine and his ankle injury, but he's putting up nice totals despite taking the floor for just 29 minutes. While he's a scoring machine, LaVine could use a little help in the ancillary categories. His deficiencies there hinder his overall output, but he's still the most reliable player on the roster when he's healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories