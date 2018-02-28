LaVine tallied 21 points (7-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 118-103 loss to the Hornets.

LaVine didn't play the first game of a back-to-back Monday night, but played a solid game Tuesday night with no restrictions. He showed off his range and immediately reclaimed his role as a starter for whenever he does suit up.