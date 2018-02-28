Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores team-high 21 points Tuesday
LaVine tallied 21 points (7-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 118-103 loss to the Hornets.
LaVine didn't play the first game of a back-to-back Monday night, but played a solid game Tuesday night with no restrictions. He showed off his range and immediately reclaimed his role as a starter for whenever he does suit up.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Back in starting five Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Resting Monday, will play Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Will be rested Monday or Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 23 points Thursday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Could get cleared for back-to-backs•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...