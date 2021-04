LaVine mustered 21 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two blocks across 36 minutes in Monday's loss against the Grizzlies.

LaVine didn't have his best shooting performance, but the fact that he made 11 trips to the charity stripe certainly salvaged what would've otherwise been a poor scoring output. LaVine has surpassed the 20-point mark in four straight games and should remain the Bulls' main scoring threat even with Nikola Vucevic on the roster.