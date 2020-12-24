LaVine registered 22 points (9-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's loss against the Hawks.

LaVine played the fewest minutes of any starter and still paced the Bulls in scoring, which is a testament to both his scoring ability and his role as the team's go-to guy on offense. He will try to deliver another strong scoring output Saturday against the Pacers.