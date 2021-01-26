LaVine tallied 30 points (11-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 34 minutes in Monday's loss against the Celtics.

LaVine is the unquestioned leader of the Bulls' offense and proved it once again, putting up his eighth game of the season with 30 or more points. LaVine has surpassed the 20-point mark in all but four of his games thus far and should remain an elite scoring asset across all formats, with the added value of producing rebounds and dimes at a decent rate as well.