LaVine amassed 33 points (12-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 37 minutes in Friday's 118-117 win over the Knicks.

LaVine got off to a fast start, hoisting up eight shots and scoring 12 points in the first quarter. It was just the third time all season that he scored 30 points or more in a game. While his scoring is down through his first 28 games, he's shown signs of improvement of late and has made 52.1 percent of his shots and 41.1 percent of his three-pointers in 11 appearances in December.