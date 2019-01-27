LaVine totaled 17 points (6-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, and two assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 loss to Cleveland.

LaVine's ankle didn't appear to bother him during Sunday's loss to the Bulls although he struggled from the field, shooting just 6-of-17 to end with 17 points. His 12 rebounds marked a season-high and despite some ups and downs over the past few weeks, he is cruising along as a top-75 player in standard formats.