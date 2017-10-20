Bulls' Zach LaVine: Seen doing 'light work' Friday

LaVine was seen doing "light work" during Friday's practice, which included layups and eurosteps, Darnell Mayberry of The Oklahoman reports.

While this may not be too different from the "unpredictable movements" he was cleared to do earlier in the month, it's worth noting that LaVine is continuing to progress well in his recovery. While he remains out, Justin Holiday should continue starting and see significant run at shooting guard.