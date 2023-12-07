The Bulls announced Wednesday that LaVine (foot) will miss an estimated three to four more weeks.

LaVine has missed three straight games with right foot inflammation -- an issue that didn't appear to be serious initially -- the injury will likely keep LaVine sidelined for multiple weeks. In his absence, expect Alex Caruso to remain in the starting lineup while Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter see more action off the bench. Assuming LaVine can return in exactly three weeks, his next chance to play would come on Dec. 28 against Indiana. However, given the touchy nature of the injury, fantasy managers should keep an eye out for progress updates as LaVine approaches the three-week mark.