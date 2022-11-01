LaVine (knee), who is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game in Brooklyn, is expected to play against the Nets before sitting out Wednesday's contest against the Hornets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Just as head coach Billy Donovan suggested would be the case shortly before the season, LaVine will be rested for one half of back-to-back sets early on in the campaign after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last May. Thus far, LaVine has suited up in only four of the Bulls' first seven games, but he hasn't faced any major restrictions when active, as he's averaging 22.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 32.3 minutes per contest. He'll likely take the court for a nationally-televised matchup with Brooklyn before resting for Wednesday's home tilt with Charlotte.