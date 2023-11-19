LaVine amassed 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 win over the Heat.

LaVine attempted a season-low 10 shots and scored his fewest points since Oct. 27. However, he salvaged his production by dishing out at least five assists for just the fourth time this year and recording a season-high three steals. He also added a block, marking his second game with at least a block and steal. LaVine has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 35.6 minutes per game across 13 appearances.