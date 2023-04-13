LaVine finished Wednesday's 109-105 play-in game victory over Toronto with 39 points (12-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 13-15 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes.

LaVine was outstanding Wednesday and kept the Bulls' season alive, leading a second-half comeback and ending as Chicago's top scorer in this must-win contest. The Bulls will play the Heat on Friday with the eighth seed on the line, and LaVine should be one of Chicago's go-to players on offense once again. To note, this was the fourth time he cleared the 30-point mark across his last 10 outings.