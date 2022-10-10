LaVine amassed nine points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes in a 115-98 win Sunday in Toronto.

Lavine had a rough first half, going 1-for-7 from the floor and turning the ball over five times. He salvaged the night in the third by making both his three-point attempts and scoring six of his nine points. The 27-year-old has yet to find his stroke in the preseason, making only three shots in each game and shooting 39.1 percent from the field. The two-time All-Star has been one of the most productive scorers in the game the last four seasons and has made 49.1 percent of his shots over the last two years.

