Bulls' Zach LaVine: Shut down for rest of season
LaVine (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine hasn't played in several weeks, and both he and Kris Dunn (toe) will be shut down for the remainder of the season with five games left on the schedule. The fourth-year guard, who returned from a torn ACL in mid-January, will close the season with averages of 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24 games.
More News
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...