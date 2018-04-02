LaVine (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine hasn't played in several weeks, and both he and Kris Dunn (toe) will be shut down for the remainder of the season with five games left on the schedule. The fourth-year guard, who returned from a torn ACL in mid-January, will close the season with averages of 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24 games.