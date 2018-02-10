LaVine scored 35 points (12-26 FG, 1-6 3PT, 10-11 FT) to go with five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 114-113 win against Minnesota.

While scoring a season-high 35 points, LaVine sank three crucial, go-ahead free throws in the waning seconds of the game. In his last four games, the guard has ramped up his scoring, averaging 26.5 points while scoring at least 21 points in each game. While LaVine is starting to get into a scoring groove, Chicago has decided to rest him against Washington on Saturday. However, he should be back for Monday's contest against Orlando. Through his 12 games since returning from a torn ACL, LaVine is averaging an impressive 17.9 points, shaking off the rust in short order as a scorer.