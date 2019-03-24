Bulls' Zach LaVine: Sits out practice
LaVine (thigh) did not practice Sunday, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
A thigh bruise has kept LaVine out of the last two games, and he should be considered firmly questionable for Tuesday's game in Toronto, though with another day to recover, he'll have a decent chance to get back on the floor.
