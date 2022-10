LaVine (knee) will not suit up Friday against the Spurs,Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

LaVine's absence is part of a load management plan as he continues to monitor an ongoing knee injury and considering Friday's tilt is the first part of a back-to-back it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Alex Caruso is likely to enter the starting lineup while DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic are candidates for a larger offensive role.