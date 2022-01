LaVine (knee) will undergo an MRI on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

LaVine sustained a left knee injury during Friday's game against the Warriors and was unable to return. The Bulls are optimistic that the 26-year-old isn't dealing with a significant injury, but he'll still undergo further testing as a precautionary measure. If he's forced to miss additional time, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White and Matt Thomas could see additional run.