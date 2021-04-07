LaVine tallied 19 points (6-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Pacers.

Since missing Wednesday's game due to a sprained right ankle, LaVine has played 30-plus minutes in three straight games. The 26-year-old is back to his elite scoring ways, posting 23, 25 and 19 points over his past three games, respectively. The seventh-year guard should continue playing heavy minutes for a Bulls team that's 3.0 games back behind the Celtics for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.