LaVine posted 20 points (10-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a game-high 39 minutes Monday night during the Bulls' 118-110 loss to the Mavericks.

LaVine didn't quite follow-up on his 35-point performance, but he heated up and was trading blow for blow with Luka Doncic throughout the second half. While it wasn't enough, LaVine had strong contributions across the board. The two blocks matched a season-high and LaVine has seven swipes in his past two games despite averaging 1.4 for the season. Interestingly, LaVine didn't attempt a free throw for the first time in nearly two months.