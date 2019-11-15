LaVine had 25 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, three steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 124-115 loss to Milwaukee.

LaVine rolled his ankle during Wednesday's practice but was able to take his place in the starting lineup Thursday. He appeared relatively untroubled by the ankle, filling the boxscore in 33 minutes of playing time. He has been good to start the season and is currently the 36th ranked player in 9-category formats. He is basically returning value on where he was being drafted and should remain to do so as we move through the season.