LaVine contributed 28 points (6-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 win over Indiana.

LaVine looked good in the win, dropping a season-high 28 points. Managers have to be thrilled with his recent production, although the fear of another missed game is very real. Based on what we have heard out of Chicago, his knee injury could be something that is going to be an ongoing issue. That alone means it could be hard to trade him away unless managers are willing to take a hit. For now, simply roll with him and hope that the missed games are few and far between.