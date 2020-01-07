Bulls' Zach LaVine: Starting Monday
LaVine (ankle) is starting Monday against Dallas, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network Pregame Show reports.
LaVine was probable with a lingering ankle issue, so it's no shock to see his name in the starting five. He's coming off an impressive 35-point performance Saturday against Boston.
