LaVine's status for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers is uncertain due to a left ankle injury, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine is reportedly "banged up" coming out of Friday's 106-101 loss to the Clippers, during which he put up 29 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes. There is no official injury report yet for Sunday, but Kris Dunn would presumably see a heavier usage rate should LaVine ultimately sit out.