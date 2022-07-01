LaVine agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million maximum contract with the Bulls on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After making the All-Star game the past two seasons with Chicago, LaVine is sticking with the Bulls after agreeing to a five-year max deal. The Bulls made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and are poised to make another strong run with LaVine back in the mix. While the 27-year-old will still have to split lead duties with DeMar DeRozan, LaVine should have no problems producing yet another strong fantasy season in 2023.