LaVine will re-sign with the Bulls after the team matched the Kings' four-year, $78 million offer sheet Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It only took the Bulls a couple hours to match Sacramento's offer, locking LaVine back in as the club's starting shooting guard for the foreseeable future. After the start to his first season in Chicago was delayed until January while he recovered from a torn ACL, LaVine appeared in 24 games for the Bulls, finishing with averages of 16.7 points (on 38.3 percent shooting from the field), 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 27.3 minutes per contest.