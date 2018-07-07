Bulls' Zach LaVine: Sticking with Chicago
LaVine will re-sign with the Bulls after the team matched the Kings' four-year, $78 million offer sheet Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It only took the Bulls a couple hours to match Sacramento's offer, locking LaVine back in as the club's starting shooting guard for the foreseeable future. After the start to his first season in Chicago was delayed until January while he recovered from a torn ACL, LaVine appeared in 24 games for the Bulls, finishing with averages of 16.7 points (on 38.3 percent shooting from the field), 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 27.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...