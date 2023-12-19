Coach Billy Donovan said Monday that LaVine (foot) is still on track with the 3-to-4-week return timetable that the team provided Dec. 6, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine, who received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right foot Dec. 7, has been able to shoot and jog in a straight line during recent practices, but he hasn't progressed to cutting yet. The Bulls should provide another update after Christmas. In the meantime, Coby White will continue to start and garner heavy usage in Chicago's backcourt.