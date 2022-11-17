LaVine had 25 points (9-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 124-110 loss to the Pelicans.

LaVine showed improvement from beyond the arc after hitting just one of six attempts Sunday against the Nuggets, and he scored 20-plus points for the fourth time in as many games. His stats are down slightly across the board through the first month of the 2022-23 campaign, as he's averaging 22.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals through his first 11 games.