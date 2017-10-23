Bulls' Zach LaVine: Still weeks away from full contact
Coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday that LaVine (knee) is still roughly three weeks away from returning to full contact work, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
While LaVine has implied that he feels well enough to ramp up his activity, Chicago will continue to bring him along slowly as he recovers from a torn ACL. The 22-year-old remains on track for a return sometime in November or early December, at which point he could immediately become the struggling Bulls' No. 1 offensive option. Prior to the injury last season, LaVine was averaging 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as the third option in Minnesota.
