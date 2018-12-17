LaVine (ankle) remains without a timetable for his return, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine is set to miss a second straight game Monday as he continues to nurse a left ankle injury. The guard is apparently still dealing with some swelling and fluid. LaVine's next chance to take the court will come Wednesday against Brooklyn, though Johnson suggested the injury may be more than a day-to-day issue.

More News
Our Latest Stories