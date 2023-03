LaVine logged 16 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and four assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-91 loss to the 76ers.

Lavine posted his fewest points total since Feb. 2 in Wednesday's blowout loss. However, fantasy managers shouldn't be concerned, as the star guard averaged 28.8 points, 6.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 42.2 minutes across his previous five outings.