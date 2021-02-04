LaVine scored 24 points (10-21 FG, 0-7 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with five rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks.

LaVine led the team with 24 points, but had a dreadful night from three-point range by missing all seven of his attempts. The struggles appear to be an outlier, as he entered the game shooting a career-best 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. Otherwise, his performance fell in line with his season averages, though he failed to record a steal for only the third time in his last 10 contests.