LaVine ended Friday's 124-110 loss to the Thunder with 25 points (5-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 14-15 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes.

LaVine's final stat line might have been decent, as he reached the 25-point mark for the fifth game in a row, but he struggled massively from the field and only salvaged his fantasy day after making 14 of his 15 attempts from the charity stripe. There's a strong chance this might have been nothing more than an off night for the star guard, though, as he's averaging 33.4 points while shooting 50.5 percent from the field during that five-game stretch.