Bulls' Zach LaVine: Struggles from field
LaVine had 18 points (5-19 FG, 1-8 3PT, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 110-105 overtime loss at Miami.
LaVine has scored at least 15 points in each of his last nine games and he has been efficient -- for his standards -- since he is shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 46.1 percent from three-point range over that span. That said, he has never been a very accurate shooter so his value will remain tied to his volume and not his efficiency when it comes to his scoring totals. He will try to extend his solid run of form Monday at home against the Raptors.
