Bulls' Zach LaVine: Struggles from the field Sunday
Lavine scored 6 points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's loss to Milwaukee.
A game removed from shooting 3-of-17, Lavine did not fare much better on Sunday, shooting 2-of-11 from the floor. On the plus side, Lavine did supply five rebounds, five assists and three steals to pick up some of the slack from his low scoring performance. However, he is 5 of his last 28 from the floor in his previous two games. Lavine will look to bounce back from a pair of poor shooting performances when Chicago takes on Portland on Wednesday.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Nightmarish shooting night in loss•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Could play 26-to-28 minutes Friday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: In line for increased minutes after Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Likely to play around 24 minutes Saturday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Hoping to see minutes increase•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 18 in Monday's win•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...