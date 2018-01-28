Lavine scored 6 points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's loss to Milwaukee.

A game removed from shooting 3-of-17, Lavine did not fare much better on Sunday, shooting 2-of-11 from the floor. On the plus side, Lavine did supply five rebounds, five assists and three steals to pick up some of the slack from his low scoring performance. However, he is 5 of his last 28 from the floor in his previous two games. Lavine will look to bounce back from a pair of poor shooting performances when Chicago takes on Portland on Wednesday.