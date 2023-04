LaVine supplied 15 points (6-21 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Friday's 102-91 Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

LaVine picked a bad time to go cold from the floor, ending Friday's loss with 15 points on 6-of-21 shooting. While his teammates were relatively efficient, LaVine couldn't find any rhythm, ultimately leading to the Bulls being ousted from the postseason.