Bulls' Zach LaVine: Struggles offensively versus Pistons
LaVine scored eight points (3-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with three rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 99-83 loss to the Pistons.
LaVine led the team in shot attempts in this one, but he connected on just 20 percent of his attempts and failed to convert even a single time from beyond the arc. The explosive swingman has struggled with his shot of late, knocking down just 34 percent of his shot attempts over the last five games. Nevertheless, LaVine remains the top offensive option for a young Bulls team and will have every opportunity to shoot his way out of his current slump.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 21 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Puts forth a dud Monday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores team-high 21 points Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Back in starting five Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Resting Monday, will play Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Will be rested Monday or Tuesday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...