LaVine scored eight points (3-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with three rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 99-83 loss to the Pistons.

LaVine led the team in shot attempts in this one, but he connected on just 20 percent of his attempts and failed to convert even a single time from beyond the arc. The explosive swingman has struggled with his shot of late, knocking down just 34 percent of his shot attempts over the last five games. Nevertheless, LaVine remains the top offensive option for a young Bulls team and will have every opportunity to shoot his way out of his current slump.