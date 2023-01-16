LaVine posted 27 points (7-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 12-14 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 132-118 win over Golden State.

LaVine has now scored 25 or more points in six straight contests, but he was unable to find his shooting stroke throughout Sunday's clash. He's struggled from deep in back-to-back contests, hitting two of 16 attempts over this short stretch. LaVine will aim to get back on track Thursday in Detroit after appearing locked in from beyond the arc to begin the month of January (46.8 percent from three in his first six appearances).