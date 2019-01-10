LaVine totaled 18 points (6-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 33 minutes in the Bulls' 124-112 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

LaVine's scoring total checked in second only to Wendell Carter, Jr. on the Bulls. However, his night could have been much bigger with just slightly better shooting, as LaVine's 31.6 percent success rate from the floor was his second worst over the seven games he's played since return from a five-game absence due to an ankle injury. LaVine typically offers only modest production in non-scoring categories, so his fantasy production takes a notable hit on nights like Wednesday's when he doesn't come close to maximizing his shooting opportunities. He'll look to pick things back up on Friday night against the Warriors.