Bulls' Zach LaVine: Struggles with shot
LaVine scored 26 points (8-26 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), while adding eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block Monday night, during the Bulls 103-95 loss to the Magic.
LaVine played a game-high 38 minutes, with the 26 shots and 13 attempted threes each representing LaVine's second highest totals of the season. He is budding into a premier scorer and nights like these will happen as he works to carry the Bulls' offense. LaVine is a fringe top-15 scorer, currently averaging 23.5 points per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...