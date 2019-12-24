LaVine scored 26 points (8-26 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), while adding eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block Monday night, during the Bulls 103-95 loss to the Magic.

LaVine played a game-high 38 minutes, with the 26 shots and 13 attempted threes each representing LaVine's second highest totals of the season. He is budding into a premier scorer and nights like these will happen as he works to carry the Bulls' offense. LaVine is a fringe top-15 scorer, currently averaging 23.5 points per game.