Bulls' Zach LaVine: Sunday's status uncertain
LaVine's status for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers is uncertain due to a left ankle injury, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine is reportedly "banged up," so he could be trending toward a game-time decision. There is no official injury report yet, but Kris Dunn would presumably see a heavier usage rate should he ultimately sit out. Also, anyone of Wayne Selden, Shaquille Harrison, and Antonio Blakenley could see expanded run. Expact an update once the Bulls provide more clarity on the situation.
