Bulls' Zach LaVine: Tagged as probable
LaVine is considered probable for Monday's tilt with the Magic due to a right shoulder strain.
Despite dealing with the same issue, LaVine was able to drop 33 points in 37 minutes during Saturday's win over Detroit. While it seems as though he'll be a go, in the off chance LaVine's held out, look for Coby White and Ryan Arcidiacono to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...