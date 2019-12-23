Play

LaVine is considered probable for Monday's tilt with the Magic due to a right shoulder strain.

Despite dealing with the same issue, LaVine was able to drop 33 points in 37 minutes during Saturday's win over Detroit. While it seems as though he'll be a go, in the off chance LaVine's held out, look for Coby White and Ryan Arcidiacono to see expanded roles.

