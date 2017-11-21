Bulls' Zach LaVine: Takes contact as expected Monday

LaVine (knee) took part in a contact practice as expected Monday, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, LaVine indicated that he'd already been doing everything except contact, so it appears this was the final hurdle in his recovery. It's still unclear exactly when LaVine will be given the green light to play, though it seems very possible to have him back within the next week or two. We'll likely have to wait and see how the knee responds to the increase in activity before a more concrete target for a return is given.