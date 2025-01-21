LaVine (knee) amassed a game-high 35 points (11-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-10 FT) and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 112-99 victory over the Clippers.

The Bulls were a bit shorthanded Monday, as the team was without Coby White (ankle) and Ayo Dosunmu (calf), but LaVine was able to play through a knee injury and pick up the slack in the form of a game-high 35 points. LaVine was also particularly aggressive attacking the basket, attempting a season-high 10 free throws, although it was just his second game of the season without tallying an assist. Fantasy managers should look for the star swingman to play a similar role if White remains out for Thursday's game against the Warriors.