LaVine scored 21 points (9-23 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Lakers.

LaVine led the team in points, rebounds and minutes. However, it wasn't his best performance, as he struggled to get his shot to fall from all areas of the floor. He also turned the ball over seven times, as the Bulls were being blown out for the majority of the contest. Despite some of the negatives to the game, LaVine did manage to record his second double-double of the season.