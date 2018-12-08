LaVine totaled 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 114-112 victory over the Thunder.

LaVine led the way for the Bulls Friday, dropping a team-high 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting. LaVine has had to make some small adjustments to his game since the return of Lauri Markkanen but is still certainly one of the main offensive weapons for the Bulls. He is having a great season thus far and even once the Bulls are fully healthy, his production appears real and should stick moving forward.