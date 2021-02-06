LaVine totaled 26 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 123-119 loss to the Magic.

Since a 10-point performance on Jan. 17, LaVine has scored at least 21 points in eight straight games and has shot the ball consistently well, not just during that stretch, but across the entire season. While he did struggle from distance for a second consecutive game, he is still knocking down a career-best 39.5 percent of his three-pointers. He's also 25-for-25 from the charity stripe in his last seven games.